It may surprise you to know that marijuana strains actually have siblings, but it’s true, they do. Some of them may even surprise you. Who knows, you may have actually been smoking two strains without knowing they’re siblings! Ultimate Trainwreck strain, an immensely popular strain, actually has plenty of siblings! Some people may not find this interesting, but for those who do, this article is for you! Stay tuned as we dived into the world of marijuana siblings (weed dispensary Aurora)!

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO