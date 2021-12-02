Work of Art: Inside Denver Art Museum’s Newly Renovated Martin Building
By Cheryl Meyers
Four things you need to know about the new-and-improved cultural institution. Designophiles have much to celebrate with the debut of the Denver Art Museum’s recently renovated Martin Building. More than 11,000 square feet of new and redesigned exhibition space accommodate the museum’s enviable collection of 19,000 architecture and design pieces (one...
"I do really appreciate vegan food...and just much, much lighter food," says Ben Love, chef de cuisine at The Ponti, which opened inside the new Sie Welcome Center that debuted at the Denver Art Museum late last month. "Years ago, when we were talking about this restaurant...we wanted to build...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who grew up in Beltzhoover and used to come to the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History for art classes is now back at the Carnegie with his own show as a featured artist. KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen walked through the exhibit with Dr. Sharif...
The Aspen Art Museum recently announced its new concept for the restaurant in its rooftop space. Appointing a new in-house culinary team led by Chef Brian Banister and food and beverage director Alex Fonseca, the renamed Rooftop Café will open Dec. 3 to coincide with the start of the “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” exhibition.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It feels like the holiday trees at the Carnegie Museum of Art where the Christmas trees are decorated and the Italian nativity scene is up.
The Neapolitan Presepio is in a new room this year among other paintings in the art galleries. The 250-year-old sculpture from Italy features the holy family among an Italian village.
Five holiday trees are also in the Hall of Architecture, decorated by the women’s committee for the sixtieth year.
(Photo: KDKA)
Rachel Delphia, Carnegie Museum of Art Curator of Decorative Arts and Design, says, “The theme this year is ‘Bedazzled,’ so we have all these wonderful interpretations of the theme, from the beautiful constellations of the winter sky, to this tree, ‘Will you marry me?’ If anybody’s looking for a great place to propose this year, this might be a good spot.”
Each of the next four Saturdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m., the museum has live concerts that are included with admission, and you can learn more about the Precepio from drop-in Art Chats on Thursdays and Saturdays.
And watch KDKA Morning News on Sunday, Nov. 28, for more of Kristine Sorensen’s interview about the trees and the Neopolitan Precepio.
Before UCR Arts emerged in downtown Riverside in 2010, it was initially composed of three separate museums: The Jack and Marilyn Sweeney Art Gallery (1963), the California Museum of Photography (1973) and the Barbara and Art Culver Center of the Arts (2010). Now known as UCR Arts, the museum offers various exhibitions from UCR professors to deliver unique experiences for the public.
More than 17,000 people suffer a spinal cord injury every year, and those injuries are one of the leading causes of paralysis. But a new technology is helping them break a sweat. Organization aims to stop food insecurity by reducing food waste. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cultivate Food Rescue hits...
We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The Museum of Art – DeLand is pleased to announce that Martha Underriner has joined its staff as associate curator of education. Underriner is an artist and educator...
Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R) with a team led by Charles Renfro has been selected to design Rice University's New Arts Building named the Susan and Fayez Sarofim Hall. The design will serve as a new gateway to the university's campus and will incorporate exhibition areas, labs, studios, shops, faculty offices, and other facilities in a prefabricated expandable building.
On October 24, The Ponti opened inside The Denver Art Museum’s newly opened Martin Building. Helmed by one of the city’s real titans of cuisine Jennifer Jasinski — James Beard Award-winning owner of Rioja, Stoic and Genuine and Ultreia — the restaurant is a temple of all things tasteful and an appropriate dining destination fit for donors, designers, dilettantes and day-trippers. Named after Italian architect and original Martin Building designer Gio Ponti, the 90-seat dining room is joined by the more casual Cafe Gio, which is better suited to those on the go.
Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts never owned a Vermeer, but it has something even rarer, a painting Vermeer copied in two of his own paintings. Dirck van Baburen’s lascivious and satirical “The Procuress” was hung conspicuously on the wall in Vermeer’s “The Concert” — adding a winking overtone to the three apparently respectable performers portrayed in the most beloved of all the artworks stolen in the notorious 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist. But while the Vermeer is still missing, the Baburen is prominently on display in the largest of the seven elegantly renovated galleries devoted to Dutch and Flemish art at the MFA.
British troops in 1897 mounted a violent, retaliatory raid on the Kingdom of Benin, in what’s now southern Nigeria, looting and burning the royal palace and sending the oba, or king, into exile. The British confiscated all the royal treasures from their colonial subjects, giving some to officers but taking most to a London auction to help pay for the expedition.
A whole-office transformation by Duet Design Group delivers abundant inspiration ideas for any HQ, at-home or otherwise. Duet Design Group whipped up a whole-office transformation for clients who wanted their Denver workspace to feel as comfortable and chic as a beautifully styled home. Lucky for us, the project delivers abundant inspiration and ideas for any HQ—whether it’s at home or in an actual office building. (Remember those?) Below, our top tips for a work environment that sparks creativity and fights the 3 p.m. slump.
New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced yesterday that it had received a pledge of $125 million from activist collectors Oscar Tang and Agnes Hsu-Tang. The promised gift is the largest monetary donation in the history of the institution, and is earmarked for the renovation of the museum’s Modern Wing, which will expand to include 80,000 square feet of exhibition and public space and will be rechristened the Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing.
The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Curator/Assistant Director. The holiday season is officially upon us! Many people are searching for special gifts not delayed by interruptions in the supply chain. The Rahr-West Art Museum has options for people of all ages, including those hard-to-shop-for people that seem to already have everything.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s something about folk art that has broad appeal. Images of everyday life and everyday people. Whimsical sculptures and colorful objects. An exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts is taking a closer look, asking and answering the question … what is folk art?. Derin Bray’s fascination...
The Briscoe Art Museum is located in Downtown San Antonio, on W. Market Street. Nestled on the banks of the San Antonio River Walk, the museum’s main building served as San Antonio’s original public library in the 1930s followed by the Hertzberg Circus Collection and Museum in the 1980s. After an extensive renovation, the Briscoe Western Art Museum opened in 2013. A branch of the San Antonio Public Library can be found on the first floor, honoring the building’s origins. The museum is named in honor of former Texas Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. and his wife, Janey Slaughter Briscoe, who envisioned a museum that would share the story of Western heritage and the people behind that story.
The work of internationally renowned architect Frank Gehry never fit neatly into a box and defies the boundaries of labels. “My approach to architecture is different,” Gehry once said. “I want to be open-ended. There are no rules, right or wrong.”. The Weisman Art Museum (WAM), designed by Gehry, is...
After three years in the making, Meow Wolf Denver debuted in September and is quickly on its way to becoming one of the top-selling attractions in Denver. The four-story, 90,000-square-foot triangular gallery at I-25 and West Colfax Avenue is home to the work of 120 artists, comprising an installation of sculptures, tableaus, mind-bending art and environments that are high-tech, colorful, and utterly fantastic.
“What prompted four individuals to leave a comfortable lifestyle to journey into the wild West and endanger themselves to take photographs?”. That is the question that intrigues Rod Hanna, curator of Steamboat Art Museum’s latest exhibit, “Portrayals of the American West.”. While we may never know the exact answer, we...
