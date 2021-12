It appears that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will not be Tom Holland’s last outing as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger. According to longtime “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal, Holland is expected to keep playing the role for more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she told movie ticketing site Fandango on Monday. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO