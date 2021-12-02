ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngest student killed was shy, enjoyed cooking with family

By Kimberly Craig
 4 days ago
Hana St. Juliana may have only been 14 years old, but the shy girl from Ortonville enjoyed traditions with family and friends that involved communal experiences around food.

"Hana was part of our family," said Jennifer Curtis, the close family friend Hana's father asked to speak on their behalf.

"She was kind and genuine to her core. She she loved to babysit and to be with kids. She loved to help people. She was just one of the best kids I've ever known," Curtis told 7 Action News. "I'm not real sure how we keep moving through our days right now."

Hana was the youngest student killed in the mass shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday . Three more students, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Justin Shilling, 17, also died from gunshot wounds.

Six more students and a teacher were also injured by gunfire.

The 15-year-old shooting suspect was arrested at the school as soon as he was confronted by law enforcement. He was formally charged Wednesday afternoon.

"We're all lost with what's happened in our beautiful town," Curtis said. "I don't think any of us really know how to feel right now and we're not really sure where to put our grief."

