Shooting erupts at school basketball game, leaving 1 dead in Tennessee, officials say

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father were preparing Friday to turn themselves in after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, their lawyers said. The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, remained unknown Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan to consider them fugitives. But the Crumbleys's lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman told AFP that after leaving town on the night of the shooting "for their own safety," the parents "are returning to the area to be arraigned." Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, had announced that each of the parents faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO