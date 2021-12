Marcus Stroman is on the move for the second time in his career. The veteran right-hander confirmed he will join the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 campaign:. Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work! <a href="https://twitter.com/Cubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cubs</a>

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO