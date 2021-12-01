ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols WR Commit Cameron Miller Enjoys In-Home Visit From Heupel, Assistants

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSRJO_0dBfRpQM00

When Josh Heupel arrived in Knoxville, one of the first recruiting calls he made was to Memphis-area standout Cameron Miller. Miller, a star athlete at Memphis Academy of Health&Sciences, will admit that the coaching shakeup at the time had him unsure about a future at Tennessee. But, months of persistent recruiting from Heupel & company led to a July verbal commitment from the multi-sport standout. On Monday evening, Miller and his family welcomed the Vols head coach and multiple assistants into their house for an in-home visit. Miller recaps the visit and more here.

"It felt great having them over last night," Miller said. "Just showing them how we do it in Memphis. Coach Heupel liked the food and just liked being around us. We talked a lot about football and what his expectations and UT's expectations are on and off the field. We talked a lot about life problems and how to handle them. Having coaches around means a lot because it shows how much they care."

During the visit, Miller had a chance to watch the Monday Night Football game with Heupel, but he could tell the Tennessee Head Coach's main priority was on his own team.

"We were just watching a little football,"he said. "I could tell he likes to focus on his team, though. He knows what a good play is and what the teams were running, but he doesn't really keep up with the (NFL) players as much. We were just sitting down and talking ball, about what his team is going to do moving forward. It was fun to have him over to talk about some personal stuff. I think that was the best part about him coming over."

Miller's recruitment is now nearing a close as he gets ready to sign with Tennessee in December and potentially early enroll. It was a good feeling for him on Monday night when Heupel, Jerry Mack, Willie Martinez, and Tim Banks came into his home because he knew his recruitment with the Vols had come full-circle.

"When he first called me (in January), I didn't know what to expect," Miller said. "I thought he would be a guy who would just call once a month. But he changed my mind on that when he started calling or texting 2-3 times a week. That showed me he really cared and wants me as an in-state guy. But coming full circle with him felt good and meeting with him and the whole staff he brought was nice. All of them have experience and have been on a winning team or a championship team, so all the position coaches he has our great. They're just excited to get back to winning once we get this class in and we have some depth."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Impact Report: Vols Land Ball Hawking DB in JuCo Standout Williams

The Tennessee volunteers have landed the commitment of 2022 junior college defensive back Desmond Williams of East Central community college in Mississippi. The standout defender, who held all first from Mississippi State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Houston and Memphis, among others, just announced his pledge to the volunteers moments ago. We take a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols Land Pledge of JuCo DB Desmond Williams

Tennessee just landed it's 17th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in East Central Community College (Miss.) defensive back Desmond Williams. The standout junior college prospect announced his decision via Twitter moments ago. The 5'11", 190lbs prospect marks the third defensive back to commit to Tennessee in the last week,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols Make Final Two For Elite Peach State RB

East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams is still working towards making a college decision, and he has released his final two schools ahead of the early signing period. The news comes on the heels of a weekend official visit to Auburn for Williams. The Tigers offered roughly ten days...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Three Vols Earn All-SEC Coaches Honors

After a successful season in year one of the Josh Heupel era, the Vols are set to take on Purdue in the Music City Bowl later this month after finishing 7-5 and third in the SEC East. Multiple players played key roles in Tennessee's success this season, especially a handful...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Regular Season Report Card: Running Backs

Tennessee's 2021 regular season is over, and Josh Heupel helped the Vols achieve a 7-5 record. With 12 games on the books, we take a look at each position group in this report card series, starting with the quarterback position. OVERVIEW. The Tennessee running back room had plenty of intrigue...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Jerry Mack
VolunteerCountry

LB Phillip Mason Announces Pledge to Tennessee

Phillip Mason of Ridgeland High School (GA.) will take his talents to Rocky Top. The 6'1", 215lbs linebacker announced his decision to take an opportunity to further his academic and athletic at Tennessee moments ago. Mason is an athlete who can play many positions but focused on the linebacker and...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Texas Tech

The No. 13 Tennessee Vols enter Week five of the college basketball season at 6-1, having just won their first actual road game against Colorado. Up next for Rick Barnes' squad is a date with Texas Tech in New York City's Madison Square Garden. The historic venue serves as a neutral site for an SEC vs. Big 12 matchup, and the Red Raiders come into the matchup with an equivalent 6-1 record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Learns Bowl Destination

After a 7-5 season, the Tennessee Volunteers have found out their bowl destination. Josh Heupel's first season will conclude in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, against Purdue on December 30th, according to a report from Brett McMurphy. There has not been an official announcement from the University at this time.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Oklahoma Has Reportedly Found Their Next Head Coach

After Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world last week by leaving Oklahoma for Southern California, Tennessee fans' attention shifted to the thought of Josh Heupel potentially leaving for his alma mater, where he won a national championship as a quarterback, then served as a coach under Bob Stoops. Last...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vols Wr#Heupel Company#Ut#Tennessee Head Coach
VolunteerCountry

Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile DB Jourdan Thomas

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2022 defensive back Jourdan Thomas of Montgomery Catholic. The versatile defender who was committed to Mississippi State just days ago has been one of Tennessee's top targets for months. We take a look at what he brings in this impact report. Background. As mentioned...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VolunteerCountry

WR Kaleb Webb Set for Official Visit With Tennessee

Tennessee will host priority target Kaleb Webb this weekend for an official visit, he tells Volunteer Country. The touted pass catcher from McEachern (Ga.) will be in town from Friday through Sunday, as he enters the home stretch of his recruitment. Webb, who remains committed to East Carolina, has been...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy