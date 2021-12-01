Money Moves!: Cardi B Debuts Spirit-Infused Whipped Crème For The Holidays And Sells Out In 2 Hours

It's official: There's no party like a Cardi B party! The 29-year-old rapper made her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Just as we expected, Cardi brought her larger-than-life personality to the stage and kept viewers entertained down to the very last minute. Seconds after making her grand entrance, she told the crowd, "I ain't gonna lie. I'm a little nervous. I'm sweating." Between hyping up fellow Bronx native Jennifer Lopez before her performance and slaying as a fashion queen all night long, it's safe to say that Cardi was a huge hit. Ahead, check out all of the "WAP" rapper's stand-out moments from the AMAs!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO