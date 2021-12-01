ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Money Moves!: Cardi B Debuts Spirit-Infused Whipped Crème For The Holidays And Sells Out In 2 Hours

BET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is making major money moves! The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently debuted her new line of flavored dairy-free whipped cream loaded with vodka, that she describes as “Cardi in a can.”. 'Whipshots' launched...

www.bet.com

