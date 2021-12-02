ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire 'graciously' donates new helicopter to Dallas Police Department

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
Billionaire Ross Perot Jr. has always expressed interest in helping the City of Dallas fight crime, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Wednesday, the businessman gifted the Dallas Police Department with a new, "state-of-the-art crime-fighting," Bell 407 Helicopter. The donation took place with a helicopter landing in front of City Hall.

"This generous gift from the Ross Perot Jr. Family and Hillwood Aviation will help improve public safety in the City of Dallas,” said Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

The addition of this helicopter will provide increased capabilities and faster response times, according to police.

"This will extend beyond the parameters of the department and will be a useful resource for other city departments," said Dallas police .

