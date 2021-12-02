ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams announces bid for Georgia governor in 2022

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4IQH_0dBfRQYJ00

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday that she will launch a campaign for Georgia governor in 2022.

Abrams, a former top Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives who became a prominent voting rights advocate following her loss to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018's gubernatorial election, shared a video saying she would make another run for the office "because opportunity in our state shouldn't be determined by zip code, background or access to power."

Abrams lost to Kemp, who was serving as Georgia's secretary of state at the time, by 1.4 points. She declined to give a formal concession after she accused Kemp and state Republicans of suppressing the vote.

The next year she delivered the Democratic response to former President Donald Trump's 2019 state of the union and was credited with organizing voting efforts that helped Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their runoff Senate races, giving the party control of the chamber.

"That's the job of governor -- to fight for one Georgia, our Georgia," Abrams said in her announcement video. "And now, it is time to get the job done."

In March, Kemp signed a sweeping voting law imposing voter ID requirements, limiting ballot drop boxes and allowing the state to take over local elections.

He responded to the news of Abrams' announcement by criticizing her "far-left agenda" stating that "woke politics would be the law of the land" in the state if she were elected.

"Next November's election for governor is a battle for the soul of our state," he said. "I'm in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work and raise a family."

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Senator David Perdue to run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor’s race just got a little bit more crowded. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has confirmed that former Republican Senator David Perdue will run for Georgia governor, pitting himself against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is expected to make the announcement on Monday and file his paperwork....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams is a liar

The two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate claimed this week she has not challenged the outcome of the 2018 Georgia governor's race. This is a bald-faced lie. She challenged and undermined the election's legitimacy even before state authorities certified Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's victory. "I did not challenge the outcome of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
Person
Jon Ossoff
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats#Senate
Washington Post

Stacey Abrams’s new campaign means our democracy is on the line in Georgia

It’s not exactly a surprise that Stacey Abrams has announced she’ll be running for governor of Georgia in 2022, but given how things usually go in midterm election years — where the president’s party is almost always at a disadvantage — Abrams faces a difficult task after losing the governor’s race narrowly in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Candace Owens tears into Stacey Abrams as corrupt and connected

Talk show host and political commentator Candace Owens took a swing at Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Friday night, calling her "corrupt" and "entitled" during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle." CANDACE OWENS: "Yes, she does feel entitled, I think that she's one of those people...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Newly-elected GOP Lt. Governor of Virginia makes bizarre deflection about DNA when asked Covid vaccine status

Winsome Sears, who was recently elected lieutenant governor of Virginia, has declined to confirm if she has been vaccinated against Covid-19.Lt Governor Sears was asked by CNN host Dana Bash during an interview on Sunday morning whether she was vaccinated against Covid-19.The lieutenant governor-elect refused to answer directly. Instead, she went off on a bizarre tangent alleging that such questions were a “slippery slop[e]” leading to questions about her “DNA”. She said: “And so we understand this, this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we're gonna be down the bottom...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy