POTUS

White House Expected to Extend Public Transit Mask Mandate to Mid-March

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Thursday is expected to announce that a federal mask mandate for public transportation will be extended into...

www.nbcchicago.com

Fox News

Biden administration to extend transportation mask requirement through mid-March: report

The Biden administration will announce an extension for mask requirements for passengers on public transportation systems through mid-March, according to a report. Federal officials are expected to make a formal announcement regarding an extension through March 18 on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, President Biden is expected to discuss the extension during an event detailing his administration’s broader effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic this winter.
POTUS
Axios

Biden extends mask mandates for travelers into 2022

President Biden will announce new testing protocols for international travelers on Thursday and extend masking requirements through March as the U.S. prepares to fight the Omicron variant this winter, according to senior administration officials. Driving the news: The U.S. will tighten pre-departure testing protocols starting early next week by requiring...
KRON4 News

Mask mandate for airports, flights extended again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Keep those masks on at the airport and on flights, travelers. The Transportation Security Administration has extended its mask mandate. It’s has been extended before. The mandate was again set to expire in January 2022, but now it’s in effect through at least March 18, 2022. The agency cites the recently […]
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
CBS News

We asked a former acting CDC director about the Omicron variant. Here's what he said

With at least 16 states now reporting cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, there's still much more we don't know about the spread of the latest COVID-19 strain. So what does this mean for families and the fight against COVID-19? Here's what Dr. Richard Besser, former acting CDC director and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told "Face the Nation."
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

There is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues of the businesses and industries.
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
NBC Chicago

New COVID Test Rules for International Air Travel Start Monday: What to Know

Travelers flying into the United States — including American citizens returning from overseas — will face stricter COVID-19 testing protocols starting on Monday. President Joe Biden's latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 underscores the urgency for the White House to act ahead of winter, when the virus can spread more easily among people indoors, and since the discovery of a worrisome new variant of COVID-19.
