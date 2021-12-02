White House Expected to Extend Public Transit Mask Mandate to Mid-March

With at least 16 states now reporting cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, there's still much more we don't know about the spread of the latest COVID-19 strain. So what does this mean for families and the fight against COVID-19? Here's what Dr. Richard Besser, former acting CDC director and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told "Face the Nation."

