The omicron variant has now been detected in 16 US states, and four of those are in the Midwest. 5 of those cases in just one state were linked to a wedding. While the variant hasn't yet been detected in Illinois, the state reported 42,559 new COVID cases since Nov. 26, and Illinois' seven-day positivity rate on all tests increased to 5.6% last week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO