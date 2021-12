Bryan Danielson talked about possibly teaming up with CM Punk in AEW during an appearance on the Casual Conversations podcast. “Who better to team with than Punk. Although, you know I always thought and said this even when I was in WWE. It felt to me like Punk and I were destined to do a WrestleMania match together and then it never happened. It felt like, man, it’s so perfect and it makes so much sense that we would have this WrestleMania match against each other, but it never happened.”

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO