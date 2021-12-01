ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Family Of Westmoreland County Chiropractor Found Murdered At Office Speaks Out 2 Years Later

 5 days ago

NORTH HUNTINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Westmoreland County chiropractor found dead inside his office is speaking out for the first time.

Monday marked two years since David Bailey’s death, and family members said they still don’t have closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlfdI_0dBfRAfv00

(Photo Credit: James W. Shirley Funeral Home)

While the North Huntington police chief said he can’t comment on the case at this time, he stressed investigators are still actively working on it. But David Bailey’s wife, Cheryl, and son, Tyler, said they need more.

“It has been a nightmare for us,” Cheryl Bailey said.

Cheryl Bailey said her family has lived a two-year nightmare with no answers from the police.

“If they’re not getting what they need from what they have, then, by golly, just search for a higher level of expertise,” Cheryl Bailey said.

David Bailey, 54, was found dead inside Bailey Family Chiropractic in North Huntingdon just before his business opened for the day on Nov. 29, 2019. Cheryl Bailey said her husband’s secretary found him.

“We were initially told by police it to be a suicide, and for 30 hours that’s what we were led to believe. And then told that after examining the body, it was indeed a homicide,” said Cheryl Bailey. “He defended himself. It happened inside the office, and he crawled to the front door.”

Tyler Bailey, the couple’s middle son, rushed to his dad’s office when he didn’t hear from him the day of his death. It’s an image that still haunts him to this day.

“When I went in there, I was able to get in and see my dad dead on the ground,” Tyler Bailey said. “I want people to know, if they’re watching this, who killed my father, I promise you, you will get what’s coming to you. Justice, something, karma.”

The Baileys said they have no idea who would’ve killed David, but they do know this: His death has left a massive hole in their family.

“I put on a brave face every day,” Cheryl Bailey said. “I was with him since I was 18 years old.”

“My dad was everything to me and my best friend. I miss him. I know I will see him again. I just wish he could help me through this whole thing they call life,” said Tyler Bailey.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reached out to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office and was told officials also can’t comment on the case.

Meantime, the family is doing what they can to gather more information on their own. They’re now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for David Bailey’s death.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call North Huntingdon police at 724-863-8800 .

