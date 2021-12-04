ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The 25 Best Cities To Buy a Home for Less Than $500K

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18thkM_0dBfR5LX00

The wild and red-hot housing market of 2021 sent the median home price soaring all the way to $312,728 at the start of December, according to Zillow. That means that if you have a half-million bucks to spend, you’re well above the homeowner in the middle of the pack.

See: 2021’s Competitive Housing Market: How Pricing, Inventory and More Changed Over the Year
Find Out: Here’s Where Home Prices Are Headed in 2022, According To Experts

If your budget tops out at $500,000 then you’ve got plenty of options on where to put down roots. But that sum buys far more in some places than it does in others and buying just the right home in just the right place is about a lot more than just the average price per square foot.

Using data from Zillow, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sterling’s Best Places, GOBankingRates identified the 25 best cities to buy a home on that budget. To paint a complete picture of what it really means to buy a $500,000 home in different places across the country, the study examines not just factors like average home cost and median income, but also crime, poverty and unemployment. It also sheds light on each city’s cost of living by looking at the cost of necessities like utilities, healthcare, transportation and groceries.

With those factors and others in mind, here’s a look at the 25 best places to buy a home for less than $500,000.

Ogden, Utah

  • Combined score: 55490
  • 2021 average home cost: $427,985
  • Livability: 73
  • Median household income: $2,161,599
  • Area unemployment rate: 5%
  • % of people below poverty line: 6
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 37
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 78
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,561.47
  • Annual health care cost: $5,301.25
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,979.21
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,378.89
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,841.92

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Combined score: 86316
  • 2021 average home cost: $178,708
  • Livability: 80
  • Median household income: $155,622
  • Area unemployment rate: 4%
  • % of people below poverty line: 2
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 62
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 56
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,516.99
  • Annual health care cost: $4,126.07
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,771.31
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,106.79
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $12,414.36

Learn: Avoid These Home Renovation Horror Stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXO3x_0dBfR5LX00

Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Combined score: 05868
  • 2021 average home cost: $292,029
  • Livability: 81
  • Median household income: $215,888
  • Area unemployment rate: 2%
  • % of people below poverty line: 9
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 45
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 4
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,174.27
  • Annual health care cost: $5,316.78
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,904.36
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,175.05
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,395.42

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Combined score: 10723
  • 2021 average home cost: $341,487
  • Livability: 78
  • Median household income: $70,655
  • Area unemployment rate: 1%
  • % of people below poverty line: 9
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 6
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 34
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,971.65
  • Annual health care cost: $4,824.96
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,120.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,464.55
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,917.19

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Combined score: 17881
  • 2021 average home cost: $324,491
  • Livability: 75
  • Median household income: $244,859
  • Area unemployment rate: 6%
  • % of people below poverty line: 9
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 62
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 93
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,838.22
  • Annual health care cost: $4,467.75
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,469.85
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,323.46
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,775.82

Tips: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

North Port, Florida

  • Combined score: 25176
  • 2021 average home cost: $340,328
  • Livability: 71
  • Median household income: $407,640
  • Area unemployment rate: 7%
  • % of people below poverty line: 2
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 37
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 76
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,144.62
  • Annual health care cost: $5,052.75
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,041.58
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,887.83
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,238.95

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Combined score: 37708
  • 2021 average home cost: $280,545
  • Livability: 79
  • Median household income: $100,757
  • Area unemployment rate: 8%
  • % of people below poverty line: 6
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 32
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 57
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,956.83
  • Annual health care cost: $5,632.58
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,037.42
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,938.22
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,626.82

Columbus, Ohio

  • Combined score: 49226
  • 2021 average home cost: $252,101
  • Livability: 77
  • Median household income: $677,095
  • Area unemployment rate: 3%
  • % of people below poverty line: 5
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 09
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 78
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,882.70
  • Annual health care cost: $4,483.28
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,245.32
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,540.14
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,611.30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSSzR_0dBfR5LX00

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Combined score: 54022
  • 2021 average home cost: $323,093
  • Livability: 74
  • Median household income: $303,669
  • Area unemployment rate: 9%
  • % of people below poverty line: 7
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 79
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 21
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,218.75
  • Annual health care cost: $5,078.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,224.53
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,741.70
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,521.92

Learn More: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Combined score: 54714
  • 2021 average home cost: $260,344
  • Livability: 67
  • Median household income: $111,430
  • Area unemployment rate: 6%
  • % of people below poverty line: 5
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 43
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 45
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,704.78
  • Annual health care cost: $4,317.62
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,153.84
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,792.09
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,176.24

Portland, Maine

  • Combined score: 55318
  • 2021 average home cost: $396,649
  • Livability: 70
  • Median household income: $372,170
  • Area unemployment rate: 5%
  • % of people below poverty line: 7
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 43
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 9
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,500.45
  • Annual health care cost: $4,907.80
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,270.27
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,849.80
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,678.51

El Paso, Texas

  • Combined score: 58272
  • 2021 average home cost: $160,347
  • Livability: 78
  • Median household income: $301,148
  • Area unemployment rate: 4%
  • % of people below poverty line: 7
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 6
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,546.64
  • Annual health care cost: $4,488.46
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,037.42
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,630.84
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,072.52

Lafayette, Louisiana

  • Combined score: 59975
  • 2021 average home cost: $172,501
  • Livability: 72
  • Median household income: $1,975,126
  • Area unemployment rate: 2%
  • % of people below poverty line: 4
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 37
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 1
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,734.44
  • Annual health care cost: $4,840.50
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,646.57
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,114.59
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,221.50

Don’t Break the Bank: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

Killeen, Texas

  • Combined score: 61255
  • 2021 average home cost: $193,112
  • Livability: 77
  • Median household income: $366,598
  • Area unemployment rate: 1%
  • % of people below poverty line: 7
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 84
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 64
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,507.10
  • Annual health care cost: $5,052.75
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,174.63
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,990.89
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,734.49

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Combined score: 61303
  • 2021 average home cost: $233,635
  • Livability: 76
  • Median household income: $1,120,319
  • Area unemployment rate: 7%
  • % of people below poverty line: 1
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 03
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 87
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,773.97
  • Annual health care cost: $6,745.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,099.79
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,116.86
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $15,619.39

Fayetteville, Arkansas

  • Combined score: 64438
  • 2021 average home cost: $240,894
  • Livability: 72
  • Median household income: $210,344
  • Area unemployment rate: 2%
  • % of people below poverty line: 6
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 57
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 14
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,942.00
  • Annual health care cost: $4,550.58
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,850.31
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,363.77
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,342.89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKoRe_0dBfR5LX00

Tampa, Florida

  • Combined score: 64830
  • 2021 average home cost: $283,871
  • Livability: 75
  • Median household income: $95,139
  • Area unemployment rate: 9%
  • % of people below poverty line: 4
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 18
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 4
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,194.04
  • Annual health care cost: $5,099.35
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,004.15
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,648.72
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,297.54

Lexington, Kentucky

  • Combined score: 65240
  • 2021 average home cost: $225,348
  • Livability: 64
  • Median household income: $441,896
  • Area unemployment rate: 3%
  • % of people below poverty line: 3
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 08
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 08
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,843.16
  • Annual health care cost: $4,648.95
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,779.62
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,409.13
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,271.73

Helpful: 8 Insider Tips To Get Rich in Real Estate

Melbourne, Florida

  • Combined score: 71169
  • 2021 average home cost: $272,818
  • Livability: 75
  • Median household income: $101,776
  • Area unemployment rate: 8%
  • % of people below poverty line: 7
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 87
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,946.94
  • Annual health care cost: $4,887.09
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,045.73
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,202.53
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,879.76

Richmond, Virginia

  • Combined score: 73742
  • 2021 average home cost: $284,786
  • Livability: 72
  • Median household income: $361,576
  • Area unemployment rate: 6%
  • % of people below poverty line: 10
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 73
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 3
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,843.16
  • Annual health care cost: $5,078.64
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,112.26
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,207.57
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,034.06

Minneapolis

  • Combined score: 78275
  • 2021 average home cost: $334,116
  • Livability: 65
  • Median household income: $777,096
  • Area unemployment rate: 3%
  • % of people below poverty line: 2
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 56
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 52
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,001.30
  • Annual health care cost: $4,063.95
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,145.53
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,467.32
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,210.78

Lakeland, Florida

  • Combined score: 78728
  • 2021 average home cost: $233,992
  • Livability: 81
  • Median household income: $78,584
  • Area unemployment rate: 5
  • % of people below poverty line: 14
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 52
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 85
  • Annual grocery cost: $5,075.43
  • Annual health care cost: $4,990.63
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,074.84
  • Annual transportation cost: $4,262.99
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,140.90

Pittsburgh

  • Combined score: 79406
  • 2021 average home cost: $191,572
  • Livability: 73
  • Median household income: $428,777
  • Area unemployment rate: 4
  • % of people below poverty line: 9
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 91
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 23
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,991.42
  • Annual health care cost: $4,436.69
  • Annual utilities cost: $4,253.63
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,316.15
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,681.74

Find: 26 Home Makeover Ideas That Each Cost Less Than $500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRUx1_0dBfR5LX00

Des Moines, Iowa

  • Combined score: 81971
  • 2021 average home cost: $228,518
  • Livability: 77
  • Median household income: $124,580
  • Area unemployment rate: 9%
  • % of people below poverty line: 7
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 26
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,744.32
  • Annual health care cost: $5,943.20
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,725.57
  • Annual transportation cost: $3,764.13
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,413.08

San Antonio, Texas

  • Combined score: 82391
  • 2021 average home cost: $244,582
  • Livability: 76
  • Median household income: $617,205
  • Area unemployment rate: 5
  • % of people below poverty line: 5
  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 15
  • Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 77
  • Annual grocery cost: $4,516.99
  • Annual health care cost: $4,830.14
  • Annual utilities cost: $3,945.94
  • Annual transportation cost: $5,003.73
  • Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,293.07
More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find the best cities to buy a home for under $500,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 101 most populous cities where home values in 2021 did not go above $50,000 and had a 2021 average below $500,000 according to Zillow’s 2021 data. Once these 101 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for September 2021; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 22, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The 25 Best Cities To Buy a Home for Less Than $500K

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
KVUE

Houstonians top list of renters moving to Austin as prices soar

AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest source of prospective renters for Austin’s booming rental market comes from Houston, according to newly released data from Apartment List. While California-based companies like Tesla and Oracle are ditching Silicon Valley for Central Texas, Californians and people from other states do not top the list.
AUSTIN, TX
domino

This Southern City Is Where Everyone Wants to Move Next Year (Sorry, Austin)

Remember way back in 2019 when everyone you knew and everyone they knew up and moved to Austin, Texas? (Or at least that’s what it seemed like.) Well, that narrative is changing—er, sort of. According to Realtor.com’s just-released 2022 housing market forecast, San Antonio—the city just south of Austin that’s known for its miles-long River Walk, Tex-Mex food, and, well, the Alamo—will be the most popular place to buy a home next year.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#U S Census Bureau#Zillow#The U S Census Bureau#Sterling S Best Places#Healthcare
Seeking Alpha

Falling Trends Of Affordability For New Homes

October 2021 saw the median new home sale price in the United States rise to a record 5.56 times the median household income. October 2021 saw the median new home sale price in the United States rise to a record 5.56 times the median household income. Consequently, the relative raw affordability of new homes fell to an all-time low as rising new home prices once again outpaced the growth of median household income:
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Building Permits Boom

All signs point to a house building boom as the number of building permits that were created this summer reached 1.69 million, well above the 1.5 million mark at which Zillow says indicates a boom. The number of building permits are issued gives the market an idea of how new...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Oklahoma Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Costco
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a year of record growth, home prices will continue to rise in 2022, but possibly more slowly

According to a newly released forecast from realtor.com on how the housing market will fare in 2022, home prices are expected to rise almost 6% in South Florida over the next year. This comes after a year and a half of already record growth. There is some good news in the forecast for South Florida home buyers, as it may indicate that the housing market is returning to a more healthy growth ...
MIRAMAR, FL
worldpropertyjournal.com

Homes are Selling Fast - Buyers Don't Have Time to Analyze

The U.S. housing market is so hot that buyers are jumping into contracts without much consideration. Buyers don't have time to think - if they don't commit fast, they'll lose the deal to another bidder. Although home sales in 2021 have been faster than in the past, in October 2021,...
REAL ESTATE
azbigmedia.com

5 most expensive cities in Arizona real estate market

If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Glendale a top city for second-home buys

While home buyers are busy angling for the right purchase in the dynamic Valley real estate market, another trend is focused on the West Valley — buying second homes here. Hippo, an insurance company based in Palo Alto, California, issued an industry report on the top U.S. cities for a second home. The metrics (“low median housing prices, relatively low property crime rates and high walkability scores and comfort indexes”) point to Glendale as the No. 4-ranked U.S. city overall, and first in Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
74K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy