Shooting erupts at school basketball game, leaving 1 dead in Tennessee, officials say

Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO