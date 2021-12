Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not view the frustrating time he had last season as a “lost” campaign as he learned so much from it and the mistakes he made. As he begins preparations for a midweek Merseyside derby at Goodison Park – the match in October 2020 in which things started to go horribly wrong for the defending champions after Virgil Van Dijk had his season ended by a reckless Jordan Pickford tackle – the German accepts he got things wrong last year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO