(Zion National Park, UT) — Officials at Zion National Park say one person is dead and two others are safe following a weekend rescue operation. Search and rescue crews were called to the area of Heaps Canyon on Sunday. They found two people stranded nearly 300 feet above the Upper Emerald pools. They also found 31-year-old Andrew Arvig of Virginia suspended above the pools on a rope. Arvig was lowered to the ground and pronounced dead by a doctor. The other two members of the group were able to make it to the ground safely with help from the rescue team.

ACCIDENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO