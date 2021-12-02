ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn All-MIAA wide receiver returning for fifth year

By Lainey Gerber
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University’s All-MIAA receiver, J.J. Letcher, is returning for his super-senior year.

Letcher was also the MIAA special teams player of the year. In 2021, he took 24 kickoffs for 685 yards and two touchdowns.

Letcher led the team in receptions with 68, yards with 927 and touchdowns with 10. He also rushed 19 times for 106 yards.

Another year at Washburn could let Letcher to break the school’s average yards per kickoff return record. Letcher averages 27.2 yards per kickoff return, which is second on the university’s list.

