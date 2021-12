Fayetteville Elementary School (FES) has a new principal at the helm, and she is eager to start building relationships with the school’s team of students, parents and staff. Dr. Monica Reckley, who has served as the assistant principal at North Fayette Elementary for the last four years, was approved as the new principal of FES by the Fayette County Board of Education at the November 30 business meeting. The position became available earlier in November when previous principal Tabatha Lawrence resigned.

