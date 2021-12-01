ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Becomes PETA's Youngest-Ever Person Of The Year

By Katrina Nattress
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Eilish has been named PETA's Person of the Year. At 19 years old, she's the youngest ever recipient of the award.

The singer has been vegan since the age of 12 and is outspoken about the movement. This year alone, she's championed animal rights by agreeing to wear a vegan silk gown designed by Oscar de la Renta at this year's Met Gala, but only if the brand stopped selling fur , and also served as a co-chair of the event, which served exclusively vegan meals for the first time. She also designed her recent Air Jordan shoes with vegan leather and made sure her first perfume line was cruelty-free, containing no animal-derived ingredients.

“Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

This isn't the first time the animal activist group has acknowledged Eilish. Two years ago PETA named her as the Best Voice For Animals for her online activism.

