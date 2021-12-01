ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Pullam Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Estranged Girlfriend, Cynthia Hairston

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago
(credit: LAPD)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a man they say shot and killed his estranged girlfriend in South Los Angeles.

(credit: LAPD)

According to the LAPD, 58-year-old Keith Pullam confronted his estranged girlfriend Cynthia Hairston on Oct. 20 in the 1500 block of East 21st Street and fired several shots at her.

(credit: CBS)

Pullam then chased her southbound on San Pedro to Jefferson, where Hairston became involved in a car accident, LAPD officials said. At the crash site, police say Pullam fired again at Hairston and killed her.

Police say he fled the intersection after the shooting. Investigators were able to positively identify Pullam as the suspect in her murder, but have been unable to find him, according to the LAPD.

Pullam is described as 6-foot-tall Black man about 250 pounds, with a possible full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information about Pullam or his whereabouts can call LAPD Detectives Riojas or Manriquez at (213) 486-8700.

