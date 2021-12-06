ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banksy ‘Charlie Brown’ Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His Artwork

By Lisa Petrillo
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, some 200 galleries from 14 countries featuring works by hundreds of artists fill the space. Tuesday night’s opening party made headlines when a Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery.

It was sold to an undisclosed American collector at an Art Miami VIP Preview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WH6Ei_0dBfNVXQ00

Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery during Art Miami. (CBS4)

The elusive artist, Banksy, first spraypainted this work on a Los Angeles wall in 2011.

But one exhibition caught the eye of CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. It is the work of 10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader from California, whose showing at his first major art show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKrEy_0dBfNVXQ00

10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader from California, who is showing his first major art show in Miami at Art Miami. (CBS4)

“I looked at his work and I said, ‘I have to show this at Art Miami’,” explained Nick Korniloff, Art Miami Executive Director. “He’s a definite prodigy and it’s near and dear to my heart because proceeds of his art benefits Andres and his growing art career, but also our son’s foundation, The Perry J. Cohen Foundation ,” which is named for his son who was lost at sea at age 14 in 2015 off the Jupiter inlet.

“How did you learn to do this?” Petrillo asked the 10-year-old artist prodigy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNBkz_0dBfNVXQ00

10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader from California, who is showing his first major art show in Miami at Art Miami. (CBS4)

“When I was little, I always liked to draw. There was this painting in my living room that I really liked, and I always tried to copy it. I just got better and better at drawing,” said Valencia.

Tuesday night, actor Channing Tatum became a fan posing with Andres’ paintings and actress Sofia Vergara bought one. Seven other of his acrylic and oil paintings sold. Andres admires the greats like Basquiat and Picasso and is completely self-taught.

“Well, I don’t have an art teacher yet, but I want an art teacher soon,” he said.

“I think you can maybe teach an art teacher something,” said Petrillo.

“Yes,” Andres replied while giggling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgflH_0dBfNVXQ00

(CBS4)

Over at Wynwood Walls, 13 new walls were revealed this Art Week, created by top streets artists from around the world.

Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Global Arts, curates the walls and named this year’s theme “Agents of Change.”

“The artists have always been agents of change, whether they’re changing a perspective or changing a neighborhood.” Srebnick said. “So the idea of the theme is really to let everybody know that anyone has an opportunity to be an agent of change.”

Petrillo and Srebnick toured the beautiful and diverse murals installations and sculptures, as Srebnick showed a colorful piece by artist Bordalo from Portugal. He uses all recycled plastic materials to create a jaw dropping tall sculpture.

“He very strongly believes in the importance of the environment protecting our environment and realizing and recycling car part, garbage cans, anything he finds. It’s really pretty spectacular,” she said.

Miami Art Week 2021, where you’ll find inspiration at every turn.

Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

‘Bones’ Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who played killer Howard Epps on “Bones,” has died at 41. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news to People with a statement that read, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”
CELEBRITIES
edm.com

Thief Steals Charitable Daft Punk Artwork and Sells It for $12,000 In Crypto

A Daft Punk hobby artist has fallen victim to the dark side of the NFT gold rush. The artist, who works under the pseudonym sodasprouts, had created bespoke digital artwork depicting Daft Punk to promote "One More Time," a charitable fanzine dedicated to the legendary electronic music duo. However, she claims her work was stolen and subsequently sold as an NFT for $12,000 worth of cryptocurrency.
MUSIC
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
