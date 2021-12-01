ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

UM Women’s Basketball Star Kelsey Marshall Is South Florida Native Thriving On and Off The Court

By Harry Cicma
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHUnw_0dBfNStF00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Kelsey Marshall has been a mainstay in the University of Miami Women’s basketball starting lineup throughout her entire college career.

The Davie native and Miami Country Day graduate has led Miami in three-point field goals for each of her four seasons with the Hurricanes, and she is the 29th player in program history to score 1000 career points.

“It’s just a lot of work, I work out every day with my trainers and coaching staff and they have helped me become the player that I am today,” said Marshall.

Playing in front of her hometown South Florida community has been a dream come true for the South Florida native.

“It’s been amazing. During every home game I get to play in front of my parents, my aunts, and uncles, and sometimes my brothers. It’s been a huge blessing for me, and I appreciate Coach Meier for the opportunity.”

Kelsey has also thrived in the classroom.

She earned her Bachelors’ Degree from the University of Miami last year with a degree in Sports Management and she is currently earning her Masters’ Degree in Business at Miami’s Herbert School.

“For my parents, that’s the main thing, they wanted me to focus on basketball, of course, but getting a degree is the main thing; and getting a second-degree is also important so that is the plus on top,” she explained.

Marshall also inspires her teammates off the court. She volunteers at the Lotus House Women’s Shelter and Holtz Children’s Hospital, to help those in need.

“I think it’s very important because everyone does not have the same opportunity to help other people so when you have the opportunity to help, I think it’s very important to do that,” said Marshall.

Head Coach Katie Meier also is grateful for Kelsey’s presence on the team.

“She is one of those players who can define your program and give your program stability and she has done those things.”

There’s no question Kelsey has been a South Florida legend, both on and off the court.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

‘Expectations Are For Us To Get Better’: New Canes Football Coach Mario Cristobal Talks 1-on-1 With CBS4’s Mike Cugno

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Mario Cristobal is home. The new Hurricanes football coach was formally introduced on Tuesday morning, after accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. Following the official news conference, Cristobal spoke one-on-one with CBS4’s Mike Cugno about family, changes at the “U”, and how to temper expectations. Here is a transcript of their conversation. CUGNO: “Mario, I think I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention family. When you come into this press conference and say you’re coming home, how much has family been a part of this whole...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

University Of Miami Fires Manny Diaz, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal Will Replace Him

MIAMI (CBAMiami) – The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz and the vacancy will be filled by Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. UM President Julio Frenk released this statement Monday morning. “We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” said Frenk. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.” The statement also read, “The University is committed to providing its student-athletes with the best opportunities to succeed...
OREGON STATE
CBS Miami

‘We Are Not Entertaining Any Such Idea’: M-DCPS Does Not Support Idea Of Building UM Football Stadium On Site Of Gables High

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Miami billionaire John Ruiz wants to build a brand-new University of Miami stadium.  The proposal would put the stadium, that’s set to hold 50,000 people, right where Coral Gables Senior High is currently located but the plan is not going over well with Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Ruiz says they’re still considering other locations for the stadium, but as of now Coral Gables High School is the best fit.  He says they may be able to build the stadium without tearing down the school. He says the stadium would elevate the college game day experience, taking UM...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida To Look Back At Life, Career Of Congresswoman Carrie Meek

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This Sunday’s Facing South Florida will look back at Congresswoman Carrie Meek. CBS4’s Jim DeFede will devote the entire half-hour to the life and legacy of the former congresswoman. Jim talks with those who knew her best, and visits her home for a conversation with her son, former Congressman Kendrick Meek, as South Florida prepares to pay tribute to the trailblazing representative on Monday and Tuesday, for the celebration of life and funeral. Jim’s guests will include former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, Rev. Al Sharpton, Former Miami-Dade College President Eduardo Padron...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Davie, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker Embraces ‘Different’ Responsibilities

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Jerome Baker is enjoying new challenges on a defense that has sparked a 4-game win streak. The Dolphins inside linebacker has added playing along the defensive line to his bag of tricks, but says the team isn’t asking him to do anything more than what’s already required. He’s just doing something different. “That’s funny because it’s different. It is truly different. Linebacker, you have a little time to think and react to things. On the edge when you’re down by the d-line you have about a second, maybe a second before 300 pounds is on you real fast....
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy