Shawn Mendes has released new single “It’ll Be Okay.” The ballad follows the news of his split with Camila Cabello after they dated for more than two years. On the new track, he addresses the apprehension that follows the end of a relationship. “Are we gonna make it?” he wonders to open the song. “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy/It’ll be okay,” he sings on the chorus. “If we can’t stop the bleeding/We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay/I will love you either way.” Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in mid-November with matching...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO