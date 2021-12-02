ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado panel issues guidelines for injecting ketamine

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Colorado’s health department announced Wednesday that emergency workers should not use a condition involving erratic behavior by people as a reason to inject them with the drug ketamine. The announcement came two years after the fatal arrest of a Black man in suburban Denver who had been injected...

spectrumlocalnews.com

9NEWS

How supply chain issues affect Colorado

DENVER — U.S. shipping ports are located on the coasts--a long way from landlocked Colorado. Jack Buffington, director of the University of Denver's supply chain program, said that's causing additional problems for us in the Denver area. "Denver isn't a great city for transportation because we don't manufacture a lot...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

EMTs should not administer ketamine for ‘excited delirium,’ need bias training, state panel concludes

A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment committee has released its findings on the state’s ketamine waiver program, which allows paramedics to administer the powerful sedative outside of the hospital settings. The committee, composed of paramedics, pharmacists, emergency room doctors and others, recommends continued non-hospital use of ketamine, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9NEWS

State panel makes recommendations for safe ketamine usage

COLORADO, USA — Colorado health leaders released recommendations Wednesday about the use of ketamine in prehospital settings following a review that was conducted when questions about the use of the drug surfaced after the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora Police Department (APD) officers contacted McClain,...
AURORA, CO
burlington-record.com

Colorado panel finds ketamine can be used safely, but recommends new rules and more oversight in wake of Elijah McClain’s death

An expert panel convened by Colorado’s health department released a report Wednesday that found the sedative ketamine “is a safe drug” if used under specific circumstances, but recommended several steps the state should take to reduce medical harms and racist outcomes. The panel, chaired by the state’s chief medical officer...
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado Edition: Experts reject justification for ketamine sedation; climate change impacts Western Slope fruit; court considers lawsuit against vaccine mandate

Paramedics around Colorado have used ketamine hundreds of times to sedate people with a condition called excited delirium. The practice was suspended in July after the passage of a new state law meant to rein in its use in the presence of police. Now a panel of medical experts assembled by the state’s top public health official have concluded that excited delirium has racist implications and should not be used as a justification to sedate people. KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna filled us in.
COLORADO STATE
