Westmoreland 911: Crews responded to vehicle crash with entrapment in Salem

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Crews responded to a vehicle crash with entrapment in Salem Township Wednesday evening, a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher said.

Officials were called to the 1000 block of Brick Hill Road around 7:06 p.m. for reports of the crash that resulted in a vehicle overturning.

According to the dispatcher, one person was trapped in the vehicle.

Information on the crash or the person’s condition was not immediately available.

Crews cleared the scene Wednesday evening.

