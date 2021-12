The Carolina Hurricanes have lost another two defensemen, as both Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo have been added to the COVID protocol. The two will remain in Raleigh while the rest of the team travels to Dallas, suggesting they won’t be available Tuesday night at the very least. If the pair has tested positive – which the Hurricanes did not confirm – and have experienced any symptoms, they will be held out for a minimum of 10 days.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO