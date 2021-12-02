Preds fans get free hot chicken after Forsberg’s performance

Nashville Predators fans could redeem four free chicken tenders from Hattie B’s Nashville locations Wednesday in celebration of Filip Forsberg’s hat trick and additional goal Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Two people, watching the same game had very different reactions. It was elation for the Preds fan. “I was like, OK, Forsberg’s gonna have a night,” said Robert Dorfman.

It was anticipation for the store manager. “Anytime a player gets a hat trick, we offer three free tenders,” said Dre Simpson, general manager of Hattie B’s in Midtown.

But with Forsberg’s fourth, Hattie B’s decided to up their offer.

“Now it’s a fourth tender,” Simpson said.

Four goals from one player may have been against all odds, but Simpson wasn’t going to take a chance he’d run out of food. “Make sure everybody had enough chicken, make sure we had enough employees,” he said.

Many Predators fans decided they weren’t going to miss out on the hottest deal on ice. “Thanks to Filip Forsberg, we got four nice little hot tenders,” said Dorfman.

While the freebie tastes best with a Preds win, being a fan wasn’t a requirement.

“Definitely has some heat to it,” said Nick Lawler, who was visiting from Green Bay but attended the game last night.

But there was a catch — you had to download and show the cashier your Hattie B’s app.

As for the odds this deal happens again? Two people gave very different reactions.

“Twice so far and we’re just getting started,” Dorfman said with elation.

“We’re already at two now and it’s still early, it’s still early,” said Simpson with a sense of anticipation.

Because the game was so high scoring, Preds fans could also get a free Frosty from Wendy’s, queso from Moe’s, a burger from Hardee’s and a doughnut from Twice Daily’s on Wednesday.