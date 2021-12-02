Suspect in deadly South Bay shooting arrested at Otay Mesa border crossing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A Chula Vista man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion o f fatally shooting another man following an argument last week at a South Bay home.

Martin Morales, 48, fled the area Nov. 26 after allegedly shooting 54-year-old Alberto Marquez at a home in the 900 block of Agua Tibia Avenue, Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak said in a news release. Marquez was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and despite life-saving measures by officers and paramedics, he later died at a local hospital.

Morales was detained Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as he was trying to enter the United States, Peak said.

He was arrested on a homicide charge and remains in custody at San Diego Central Jail, records show.

Morales and Marquez are believed to have known each other, according to Peak, though details of what led up to the shooting are unclear. Investigators say several people, including Marquez, were in the Chula Vista home when an argument broke out before witnesses say gunshots were heard.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information on the case is asked by investigators to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

