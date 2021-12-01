Carlos Santana Cancels December Las Vegas Dates Due to ‘Unscheduled Heart Procedure’

Carlos Santana has canceled his December Las Vegas residency dates that were scheduled for House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino following “an unscheduled heart procedure,” per a statement. The guitarist was scheduled to perform eight dates this month, beginning on Wednesday. It’s unclear when he’s expected to return for the residency, but the run includes future shows in January, February, and May.

“Just wanted to share with you some clarity with specificity what’s been going on with my physicality,” Santana said in a personal video to fans. “There’s been rumors flying around here and there about this and that. So, I’m here to just crystallize and make it clear. Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital ’cause I had this thing happening in my chest.

“So, when we went there we found out that I needed to take care of it,” he added. “So I am, and so I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I’m used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn’t show up unless I can do that. So other than that, I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind, and joy. I know I will. Thank you for being a fan, and your oneness, and your caring. Peace.”

Michael Vrionis, the President of Santana’s management company Universal Tone Management, said in a statement that the guitarist “had an unscheduled heart procedure that impacted his performance in Las Vegas” and added that he is “doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

In October, Santana released Blessings and Miracles . The album includes “ Joy ” with Chris Stapleton, “She’s Fire” featuring Diane Warren and G-Eazy, a rendition of Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” with Steve Winwood, and “Move,” the long-awaited follow-up to Santana and Rob Thomas’ classic “Smooth.”