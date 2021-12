PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is now offering newly hired bus drivers a $2,500 hiring bonus. The announcement on Nov. 29 comes amid a staffing shortage. "We provide so much service, so we need to keep that pull of qualified applicants coming in," said Tia York, TriMet's public information officer. "We need dozens of people every month to fulfill all the positions that we have and that we anticipate with service expanding in the future."

