ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha willing to play any position necessary for Mets

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9HYn_0dBfJy5D00

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha were all introduced together as the newest members of the Mets during Wednesday night’s press conference, where they made it clear that they are aligned in more ways than just their arrival time to New York.

All three were asked about their expectations for their 2022 seasons, and each one expressed their willingness to play whatever position necessary to help turn their new team into a winner.

“As long as I see my name I the lineup, I’m fine, because I know I can help the team win,” Escobar said. “We're here to do whatever to help the team win. Our job is to help the team win and give the manager flexibility.”

Escobar, signed to a two-year deal, primarily played third base last season, but has also played shortstop and second base, the latter of which could also be an area of need if Jeff McNeil’s lackluster 2021 campaign wasn’t an anomaly. Escobar could remain at third base to take the regular starting role over J.D. Davis, who also took a step back last season.

As for Marte, primarily a center fielder, he said he would be open to playing a corner outfield spot, and would play wherever the team needs. Brandon Nimmo’s strong 2021 season could leave the door open for him to remain in center field, but regardless, Marte is excited to be part of a large group of reinforcements coming to Queens.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting there to be that many moves so fast,” Marte said. “After Eduardo agreed to the deal, he reached out to me and talked about how excited he was...just learning from the both of them, they’re both tremendous players. I feel like we can bring a lot to that team and to the younger players that are still there.”

Marte also noted Robinson Cano’s presence as a motivation to agree to a four-year, $78 million deal.

“I have a good relationship with Robinson Cano and early on in my career decided I wanted to be his teammate,” Marte said.

Mark Canha played primarily left field with the A’s last season, but also saw time in right field, center field, and two innings at first base, and like the rest of his recent signing counterparts, said he would “play wherever” after coming to a team that he thought was ready to win.

“It’s just the Mets because I think it's nice to feel wanted and the Mets made it abundantly clear that they wanted me, and they demonstrated that in various ways,” Canha said. “I think I was ready for the big stage, and New York is a big stage. I want that stage and to show the world what I can do. I got the impression that the Mets were gonna be going for it, and I wanted to play for a competitor.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Max Scherzer News

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer reportedly feels strongly about who should be the team’s next manager. On Tuesday, Pat Raggazo of Inside the Mets reported Scherzer’s preference for who should lead New York’s clubhouse going forward. “[Per sources]… Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Buck Showalter to...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Grading the Mets’ Starling Marte signing

In a dramatic close to their Black Friday shopping, the Mets secured their biggest prize, adding Starling Marte on a four-year, $78M deal. Coming off a career season where he was worth 5.5 fWAR for the Marlins and Athletics, Marte was far and away the best center fielder available in free agency, and the Mets eagerly brought him in to fill a longstanding hole in the outfield.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
bleachernation.com

Mets Add Another Position Player, Signing Mark Canha to a Two-Year Deal

I guess the New York Mets really wanted to do the Black Friday thing. (Or some other market movement behind the scenes set them loose on making other moves. Or they just wanted to be the team to jump the position player market.) After reportedly inking infield utility man Eduardo...
MLB
NBC Sports

Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar

NEW YORK – The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and hadn’t been announced. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets Sign Versatile Infielder Eduardo Escobar On 2-Year Deal

It has been one week since the Mets introduced new general manager Billy Eppler, and he has already made a significant move. On Friday, Nov. 26, the team signed versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year, $20 million deal, which includes a third-year club option. MLB Insider Jon Heyman was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
hawaiitelegraph.com

Reports: Mets to sign Starling Marte, two others

While millions of Americans went shopping on Black Friday, it appears that the New York Mets did as well. The Mets agreed to sign veteran outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million contract, according to multiple media reports Friday evening. Earlier Friday, reports surfaced that New York was signing...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to two-year contract

The New York Mets and Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, pending a physical, per Jon Heyman. Escobar is set to turn 33 years old in early January and is coming off a season he split between the Diamondbacks and Brewers. In total, he made 599 plate appearances and hit .253/.314/.472 with 28 home runs and a 107 wRC+ this year.
MLB
theScore

Report: Mets land Marte, Canha, Escobar in $124.5M blockbuster day

The New York Mets and free-agent outfielder Starling Marte have agreed to a four-year, $78-million deal, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Marte, 33, is coming off a career year spent between the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics. The former All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner hit .310/.383/.458 with 12 homers and 47 stolen bases over 120 games last year.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Mets add Starling Marte, others to roster

The New York Mets bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte on Saturday to go along with Friday’s signings of infielder/outfielder Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar. Marte, 33, played for Miami and Oakland this year, batting .310 with 12 homers, 55 RBIs...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
metsmerizedonline.com

Reports: Mets Sign Eduardo Escobar

According to multiple reports, the New York Mets have signed third basemen Eduardo Escobar to a deal of two years, 20 million dollars. The deal also reportedly has a third-year option. Escobar spent the 2021 season with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Escobar is currently 32 years...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield

Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans. In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first month on the job, essentially saying , “we’re here to contend.”. Hours after...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets add more depth with Mark Canha signing

The New York Mets have further bolstered their depth with the addition of veteran outfielder Mark Canha. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the signing and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the deal will be worth $26.5 million over two years. Canha spent the first seven years...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Report: Mets Remain Interested in Starling Marte

Newly hired General Manager Billy Eppler made his first two splashes with the New York Mets on Friday night adding some solid versatility to a group that could definitely use it. In what appears to be just the beginning of a busy and extremely interesting offseason, Eppler and company reached...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Reports: Former A’s outfielders Mark Canha, Starling Marte to sign with Mets

Two-thirds of the A’s most recent outfield is reportedly headed to Queens. Mark Canha and Starling Marte were each in agreement on free-agent deals with the New York Mets as of Friday night, according to multiple reports. Canha and the Mets were nearing a two-year, $26.5 million deal, according to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Starling Marte agrees to 4-year, $78 million deal with Mets

Starling Marte is leaving Oakland and moving to the Big Apple to join the New York Mets. The prized free agent of the center field class, Marte’s move to the Mets is said to be a “done deal pending physical,” per John Heyman of MLB Network. He is reportedly signing a four-year, $78 million deal.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy