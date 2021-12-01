Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha willing to play any position necessary for Mets

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha were all introduced together as the newest members of the Mets during Wednesday night’s press conference, where they made it clear that they are aligned in more ways than just their arrival time to New York.

All three were asked about their expectations for their 2022 seasons, and each one expressed their willingness to play whatever position necessary to help turn their new team into a winner.

“As long as I see my name I the lineup, I’m fine, because I know I can help the team win,” Escobar said. “We're here to do whatever to help the team win. Our job is to help the team win and give the manager flexibility.”

Escobar, signed to a two-year deal, primarily played third base last season, but has also played shortstop and second base, the latter of which could also be an area of need if Jeff McNeil’s lackluster 2021 campaign wasn’t an anomaly. Escobar could remain at third base to take the regular starting role over J.D. Davis, who also took a step back last season.

As for Marte, primarily a center fielder, he said he would be open to playing a corner outfield spot, and would play wherever the team needs. Brandon Nimmo’s strong 2021 season could leave the door open for him to remain in center field, but regardless, Marte is excited to be part of a large group of reinforcements coming to Queens.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting there to be that many moves so fast,” Marte said. “After Eduardo agreed to the deal, he reached out to me and talked about how excited he was...just learning from the both of them, they’re both tremendous players. I feel like we can bring a lot to that team and to the younger players that are still there.”

Marte also noted Robinson Cano’s presence as a motivation to agree to a four-year, $78 million deal.

“I have a good relationship with Robinson Cano and early on in my career decided I wanted to be his teammate,” Marte said.

Mark Canha played primarily left field with the A’s last season, but also saw time in right field, center field, and two innings at first base, and like the rest of his recent signing counterparts, said he would “play wherever” after coming to a team that he thought was ready to win.

“It’s just the Mets because I think it's nice to feel wanted and the Mets made it abundantly clear that they wanted me, and they demonstrated that in various ways,” Canha said. “I think I was ready for the big stage, and New York is a big stage. I want that stage and to show the world what I can do. I got the impression that the Mets were gonna be going for it, and I wanted to play for a competitor.”

