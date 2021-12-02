ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Stroman Finds New Home With Cubs, Breaks News Himself

By Madeline Coleman
 4 days ago

The righthander was an All-Star in 2019, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 and has split seven seasons between the Blue Jays and the Mets.

Chicago, here comes Marcus Stroman.

The pitcher announced on Twitter that he is joining the Cubs just hours after reports that Chicago was in talks with Stroman. WSCR's Matt Spiegel reported that the talks had become "hot and heavy" and MLB Network's Jon Heyman confirmed the talks had become "serious." But Stroman beat all media outlets to the punch, breaking the move himself before it could be leaked.

"Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere," he tweeted . "Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work! @Cubs"

ESPN's Jeff Passan soon followed up with the contract details , reporting that the deal is for three years and $71 million with an opt-out clause after the second season. Stroman will reportedly earn $25 million in each of the first two seasons—the same two-year agreement reached by Justin Verlander and the Astros—with $2 million incentive bonuses if Stroman pitches 160 innings in 2022 or 2023. He'll then have the decision to hit free agency ahead of his age-32 season or earn $21 million in 2024.

During the 2021 season, Stroman finished with a 3.02 ERA in 179 innings while with the Mets, tallying 33 starts. Throughout his seven seasons with New York and the Blue Jays, the righty holds a career 3.63 ERA, was dubbed a Gold Glove winner in 2017 and an All-Star in 2019.

