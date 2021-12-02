Break-ins at TxDOT facilities knocking out some traffic cams

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation says it’s experienced numerous break-ins at facilities, and some have actually knocked out traffic camera systems.

TxDOT says so far, there have been no arrests. Austin Police Department is handling the investigations.

The department says while it doesn’t know who’s breaking in, signs point to some of the burglars being homeless. They say in addition to items being damaged or stolen, there’s evidence of people breaking in to charge cell phones and use space heaters.

While TxDOT says it’s taken temporary steps to block the doors to those buildings, it is looking for more long-term solutions.

