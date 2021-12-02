ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo to have thumb surgery, likely out at least 4 weeks

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo will undergo surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, the franchise announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the Heat said Adebayo suffered the injury during Monday's 120-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The team said he will have the procedure done this weekend.

The Heat also noted that a timetable on Adebayo's return will be provided after the surgery. ESPN reported that Adebayo is expected to be out for four to six weeks, meaning he could miss between 15 to 20 games.

The 24-year-old Adebayo has transformed into one of the NBA's top two-way centers. Through 18 games this season, he has averaged 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

In Adebayo's absence, veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon will step into the starting lineup for the Heat. Dedmon is averaging 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds through 21 games (three starts) this year.

Entering Wednesday night, the Heat (13-8) were tied with the Washington Wizards for third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami is scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) on Wednesday night at FTX Arena.

