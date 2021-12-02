ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Nike Christmas Gifts That Men Want to See Under the Tree This Year

By Tyler Schoeber
 4 days ago
It’s no surprise that Nike is the leading athletic brand for men. Just take a walk down any city street and look at any guy that passes you by. There’s a good chance he’s wearing Nike. If he’s not rocking Air Jordans or Nike running shoes, there’s a good chance he’s wearing a Nike hoodie or jacket. Heck, true sneakerheads will literally line up to get the latest releases from Nike.

Nike’s got a cool factor that competitors can’t live up to. They have the ability to merge style and comfort in a way that’s unmatched, and we’ve been drooling over some of Nike’s latest releases and collaborations this winter.

So to make your favorite dude’s holiday extra special this year, your best bet is to get him something from Nike to spread some of that good ‘ole holiday cheer.

While the best Nike sneakers are a 100% must-have, the best Nike gifts for men shouldn’t be limited to just shoes. Nike’s got a whirlwind of comfortable classics ranging from joggers to hoodies to underwear . You can also shop various Nike collections depending on a particular sport you or your man might play such as basketball , tennis , soccer and more.

Nike’s clearly a surefire hit to gift this holiday season. Curious about where to start? Check out some of our favorite Nike gifts for men down below.


Remember: if you want to order the best Nike Christmas gifts, you’ll need to place your order for delivery by December 15 to guarantee it comes in time for the holidays!

1. Nike Air Force 1 ’07

You really thought we were going to start off with anything else? Come on. These are some of Nike’s highest-rated sneakers ever. They’ve got that cleaner-than-clean, bright white color that matches anything you pair them with from informal to formal. Whether he’s brand new to the style or he currently has a pair that he’s given a little too much love, a fresh, clean pair is perfect for placing under the tree this year. With a bow on top, of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1blX_0dBfIEsw00


Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 $90.00

2. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

Men’s fashion is all about building different outfits out of a limited number of everyday basics and essentials. And during the winter, a comfortable fleece can be the foundation of countless different outfits. This athleisure fit is perfect for weekend wear, going to the gym, or watching football on the couch. Truly a closet staple, the Sportswear Club Fleece has an embroidered Nike logo on the chest and comes in a ton of stylish colors. Plus, Nike has sizes for every type of guy, from XS to 3XL Tall.

And did we mention it only costs $50? If you’re looking for the best Nike Christmas gifts for guys, then you won’t do better than this comfy crew-neck fleece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419pZs_0dBfIEsw00


Buy: Nike Sportswear Club Fleece $50.00

3. Nike Sportswear Classic Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Cozy, cool, colorful. It can’t get any better than life with the Nike Sportswear Classic Fleece Pullover Hoodie. This wardrobe staple is a must for any dude that likes to stay comfortable and look good at the same time. It’s got a premium feel to it that doesn’t lack any durability. This pullover hoodie is a heavyweight option that pairs well under any layer he wears Christmas and into winter beyond. With a slew of vivid colors to choose from, you won’t have any problem picking his favorite.


Buy: Nike Sportswear Classic Fleece Pullover Hoodie $100.00

4. Nike Flex Stride 5″ 2-In-1 Running Shorts

Although it isn’t really shorts season, these running shorts will absolutely come in handy the second temps begin to heat up again. For any fun-loving, fast-running dude, the Nike Flex Stride 5″ 2-In-1 Running Shorts are built for him. They’re made with updated, woven fabric that uses enhanced breathability to keep things sweat-free down below even on the hottest of days. Each pair is extremely moveable and provides total support for great runs from here on out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338W7v_0dBfIEsw00


Buy: Nike Flex Stride 5 $55.00

5. Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Hooded Jacket

We mentioned layers a bit earlier, right? Good. Because if you live anywhere up north (like a lot of us in the US do), it’s only going to get colder. This year, give the gift of Nike Sportswear’s Storm-FIT Windrunner Hooded Jacket and keep a loved one warm all winter long. This is the puffer of all puffers due to heat-trapping and storm-ready technology. One issue: looks bulky, right? Wrong. He’ll get all the warmth he needs in a jacket that’s much, much lighter than it looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291JLh_0dBfIEsw00


Buy: Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Hooded Jacket $200.00

6. Nike Air Max 270

If he isn’t rocking Air Max 270s, what’s he rocking? Loafers? Keep his feet heat heated with these all-red Air Max 270s inspired by the ’91 Air Max 180. These bring modern comfort to the classic shoe provided by a sock-like consistency and cushioned footbed. Ventilation is given through all over mesh which will keep his feet sweat-free even during the sweatiest of activities. Plus, they’re covered in red. You can’t go wrong with that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKdsZ_0dBfIEsw00


Buy: Nike Air Max 270 $150.00

7. Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers

If you look into a Magic 8 Ball right now, we already know what it’s going to say. Your man needs a new pair of joggers. Seriously. He’s severely overworn whatever he’s got on right now. Lucky for you, Nike Sportswear’s Tech Fleece Joggers are the way to go. For starters, they’re made with solely organic and recycled materials for a better Earth. But, that doesn’t mean they ditch out on comfort. Each pair is tapered and ribbed in the spots he wants them and has some of the softest textures the world of joggers have ever seen. Plus, colors are out the wazoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110qbl_0dBfIEsw00


Buy: Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers $120.00

8. Nike Air Jordan 11 Retro

Last but not least, the brand-new Air Jordan 11 Retros are set to release in just a few days on December 11, 10:00 AM EST. Although that means they’re going to be available to purchase before Christmas, these puppies are going to sell out fast. Like, just look at them. Handsome, sporty and commendable. Hell, MJ wore these babies on the way to his 4th championship ring. You better set a timer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjM81_0dBfIEsw00


Buy: Nike Air Jordan 11 Retro $225.00

IN THIS ARTICLE
SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

