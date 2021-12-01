ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal QB Chase Garbers Still Not Sure If He'll Exit for the NFL or Return to College

CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 5 days ago
“Yeah, I believe so. I’ve been at Cal for quite a while now. No reason to leave. If I were to come back, I’d definitely have to weigh the possibility of staying at Cal.”

My take here is Garbers is a smart young man, he’s done a lot of interviews and so he is able to choose his words carefully and not say more than he wants to say.

All of which makes sense, but it leaves us still waiting to know what the Bears’ four-year starter intends to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzLnu_0dBfI3GC00

*** Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks in the video above about freshmen quarterbacks Zach Johnson and Kai Millner — neither of whom has taken a college snap, but could contend for the starting job next fall if Garbers departs.

I think Garbers is sincere that he just doesn’t know at this point. Waiting to get as much information as he can is the smart move.

Still, this is as close as Garbers has come to saying he might be back.

Reviewing mock NFL drafts and pro football prospect ratings, Garbers seems unlikely to be drafted, which would require him to try making a roster as a free agent.

Pro Football Focus includes just seven quarterbacks among its top-100 NFL prospect. The only Pac-12 player included is Stanford’s Tanner McKee at No. 82.

Pro Football Network ranks its top best quarterback prospects and the only one with a connection to the Pac-12 is Jake Haener, who began his career at Washington, played this season at Fresno State and is expected to follow coach Kalen DeBoer back to UW. Haener is ninth on their list.

Walter Football lists its top 23 quarterback prospects and the top Pac-12 players are Arizona State's Jayden Daniels at No. 10 and USC's Kedon Slovis at No. 12.

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson is No. 18, according to Walter Football, followed by Garbers at No. 19.

And how high do they believe he'll be taken?

“Garbers looks more like an undrafted free agent for the NFL,” the site said.

Cover photo of Cal quarterback Chase Garbers by Kelley L. Cox, KLC fotos

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

CalSportsReport

SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Hardly a Dream Matchup in Saturday's Big Game

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Washington State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford. Comment: Although Arizona State was able to pull off the comeback against Washington, the time for praying must begin, as Utah must lose their next two games (along with ASU winning their final two) in order for the Sun Devils to emerge out of the Pac-12 South. Are we getting a Round 1 of a Pac-12 title game with Oregon/Utah this week? I believe so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

