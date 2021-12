As the Shepherd’s Pantry goes into our 22nd year helping the area’s less fortunate, it could not have been possible without our dedicated volunteers. Of course, we depend highly on our monetary contributors and to all the folks and organizations who supply us with much needed non-perishable food. But without you, the volunteers, who wait at the pantry to unload the Boston Food purchases, or those of you who actually go pick up donated food at the schools, churches and other businesses who have food donation drop-offs, our pantry could not remain open. And that is just the beginning.

