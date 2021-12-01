ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pill on the way to treat the unvaccinated

By Kendall Keylor
KTEN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Food and Drug Administration panel voted Tuesday to endorse a new pill that is said to be able to treat patients who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the FDA, data presented to them by Merck on Tuesday showed that the antiviral...

www.kten.com

