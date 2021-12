"We're grateful to Lincoln Riley for his leadership as head coach of our football program these past five seasons, and we wish him the best at USC. As Sooners we know that our better days are always ahead of us, and we're committed to the continued success of our storied football program. Though we've had stars and icons throughout the years, Sooner football isn't defined by any one individual, but by the excellence we have enjoyed and sustained for generations. Our future is unlimited, and we will undoubtedly find a visionary leader for our next exciting chapter. Until then, we're fortunate to be in the tremendous hands of Sooner legend Coach Bob Stoops. Boomer!"

NORMAN, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO