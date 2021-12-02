15-year-old arrested at D.C. high school, facing murder charges in Virginia
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested at Eastern Senior High School on Tuesday. The teen faces murder charges in Virginia.Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting
According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was involved in a shooting that happened on Oct. 13, 2021, in Onancock, Virginia. Deputies responding to the shooting found 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Joseph died from his injuries on Oct. 14.
Another teenager, a 17-year-old boy, is also being charged with Joseph’s murder. That teen has been arrested as well and is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old is being extradited back to Virginia as of Thursday.
Both boys are being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm while committing a robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
