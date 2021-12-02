ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

15-year-old arrested at D.C. high school, facing murder charges in Virginia

By Lex Juarez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4zpW_0dBfE98200

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested at Eastern Senior High School on Tuesday. The teen faces murder charges in Virginia.

Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was involved in a shooting that happened on Oct. 13, 2021, in Onancock, Virginia. Deputies responding to the shooting found 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Joseph died from his injuries on Oct. 14.

Another teenager, a 17-year-old boy, is also being charged with Joseph’s murder. That teen has been arrested as well and is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old is being extradited back to Virginia as of Thursday.

Both boys are being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm while committing a robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Williamsburg has made an arrest following a stabbing that occurred overnight. LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg was arrested Friday night following the incident. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Richmond Road for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
truecrimedaily

2 Virginia women found dead in empty lot; suspect arrested

HARRISONBURG, Va. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after two women were found dead in a vacant lot last week. According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville were discovered Nov. 23 near Linda Lane. Their bodies were reportedly found "within a short distance of each other," but police believe they died at different times.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#School Shooting#Wdvm#Oxford High School
rolling out

Grand jury says officer-involved shooting death of Pharrell’s cousin justified

A special grand jury found that Virginia Beach, VA police officer Solomon D. Simmons was justified in fatally shooting Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. The City of Virginia Beach held a two-hour news conference Nov. 30 as the city’s prosecutors stated that Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. According to a report from The Associated Press, Lynch placed a round into his handgun’s chamber and stood — pointing his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Shine My Crown

Virginia Man Finally Confesses to Murdering His Girlfriend and Their Two Infants Over a 12-Month Period

A Virginia man pleaded guilty to the murders of his girlfriend and their two infant children. The three murders occurred over the course of a year. On Monday, DuWayne Warren, 27, confessed to murdering his three-month-old daughter, Evonne, in late 2019. An autopsy conducted by the Norfolk Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) noted that the infant "died under suspicious circumstances," and that the cause of death was most "suspected asphyxia."
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Suffolk News-Herald

Three charged in fatal shooting

Two men have been arrested, and one additional man is charged and being sought by police, in relation to a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 28. Jason Javon Lewis, age 21, of Portsmouth, died in the shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of Cogic Square. Kareem Jamal Hunter, 24,...
SUFFOLK, VA
The Independent

Blaise Barnett’s relatives arrested for murder of man during hunt for missing one-year-old

Two of Blaise Barnett’s relatives have been arrested for the murder of a man shot dead during the family’s hunt for the missing one-year-old.Delarius Miller and Santana Miller have been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan who died at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday night.Police said the Millers, who are said to be cousins of Blaise’s father Xavier Barnett, were part of a group of family members going door-to-door at the apartment complex in search of the toddler.Blaise was abducted early on Wednesday morning when his parents’ SUV was stolen from outside their home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Memphis

A man wanted for a 2020 Mississippi murder has been caught in Memphis. Panola County murder suspect Quindarrius Pitchford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service. A Crimestoppers tip led investigators to Eastwind Dr. in Memphis, where Pritchford was arrested. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy