Defensive back Alontae Taylor skipping Tennessee bowl game to prep for NFL Draft

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee senior defensive back Alontae Taylor announced on social media he’ll be skipping the Vols bowl game to try to get healthy while preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Taylor played in all 12 games this season logging 60 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against Kentucky.

The senior from Manchester accepted a bid to the Senior Bowl last week and presented Velus Jones Jr. with his invitation to the Senior Bowl on Wednesday .

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

