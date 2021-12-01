Singaporean father reunites with son after two years

Nepalese authorities on Monday reported the first cases of the omicron variant in the Himalayan nation.A Health Ministry statement said a 66-year-old foreign national who arrived by air on Nov. 19 tested positive for the variant along with another 71-year-old person who was in contact with the tourist. Both are being kept in isolation under the supervision of a medical team.Authorities said 66 other people who had contact with the two confirmed cases tested negative.The tourist had both negative PCR test report and was fully vaccinated on arrival in Nepal. The government laboratory had confirmed the testing result of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO