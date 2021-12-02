ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Abel Osundairo Testifies Jussie Smollett Paid Him To Help Stage Attack In 2019

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is likely that the case against...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jussie Smollett Trial: Attacker Details Actor Allegedly Hiring Him For Hoax

This is a trial that some thought would never actually happen, but here we are. Jussie Smollett has faced worldwide backlash following the alleged staged hoax attack on him years ago. He claimed he was walking down the street in the early morning hours when two white men accosted him both physically and with racial and homophobic slurs.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

‘That’s when I proceeded to punch him in the face’: Key witness in Jussie Smollett trial testifies about actor’s alleged plot to stage hate crime

It was “colder than penguins’ feet” the night Abimbola Osundairo and his brother gathered their bleach and ski masks and headed to downtown Chicago, waiting to give a fake beating to actor Jussie Smollett. The plan for the hoax attack had been carefully laid out days earlier, when Smollett revealed he was upset that folks at the “Empire” series’ studio weren’t taking a threatening letter he’d ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Jussie Smollett judge, defense attorney differ on lunging claim

It was a jaw-dropping moment in an already dramatic trial: An attorney for Jussie Smollett said in court that, just moments before, the judge presiding over the case had lunged at her while attorneys huddled in a sidebar. “Judge, you physically moved towards me,” Tamara Walker told Cook County Judge James Linn during the trial Thursday. Linn vigorously denied it, and the courtroom devolved ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Mother Of Jelani Day Demand Federal Hate Crime Investigation Of Illinois State Grad Student Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) — People are searching for answers after the mysterious death of Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day. His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, joined Reverend Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters with noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump. They are demanding a federal hate crime investigation into what led up to Jelani’s death. Day believes her son was murdered, although his death was ruled a drowning. She said police suggested it was suicide. “Jelani was important. Jelani is missed. I wake up every day. I’ve been dealing with the fact that I can’t talk to my son,” said Carmen Bolden Day. She also criticized police in Peru, Illinois saying they didn’t do enough to help find her son, who is Black, and she compared the lack of response to the massive search to find Gabby Petito, a young white woman. MEDIA ALERT Chicago, IL – @RevJJackson will join famed civil rights Attorney @AttorneyCrump and #CarmenBoldenDay, the mother of #Jelani Day, at a 9 a.m. press conference Friday, December 3rd, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, 930 E. 50th St. #JusticeForJelaniDay pic.twitter.com/FaIrUClEK4 — RainbowPUSHCoalition (@RPCoalition) December 3, 2021
ILLINOIS STATE
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe County District Attorney Reveals Alec Baldwin Is Not In The Clear After He Claimed That He Was 'Not Responsible' For Halyna Hutchins Death On 'Rust' Set

Although Alec Baldwin has claimed that he was not responsible for the tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust — the Santa Fe County District Attorney believes that he is not in the clear. Article continues below advertisement. The actor, 63, sat down for...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs 2
Quad-Cities Times

Chicago activist banned from courthouse during Jussie Smollett trial

A Chicago activist and writer was banned last week from the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the duration of the Jussie Smollett trial, apparently because she spoke to the media during the high-profile case. After activist and rap artist Bella BAHHS (Black Ancestors Here Healing Society) spoke to the...
CHICAGO, IL
thefocus.news

Jussie Smollett’s net worth revealed as actor’s trial begins

Jury selection in the trial of Jussie Smollett, whose recent credits include Empire, Alien: Covenant and Marshall, began today – it is taking place in Cook County, Illinois. What is Jussie Smollett’s net worth in 2021 and what relevance are his net worth and salary to his trial?. What is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Faces $4 Billion Lawsuit From Woman Who Broke Into His House: Report

As Drake switches up his haircut and has YK Osiris belting out songs to settle debts, he also has been dealing with a strange legal case. One would think that if someone is caught trespassing on your property, you would be able to take them to court, but a woman named Mesha Collins is suing the rapper, instead.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Democrats' rush to judgment in Smollett case could blow up in their faces

Democrats and media figures were quick to condemn what they described as a racist and homophobic attack against actor Jussie Smollett in 2019, blaming it on a culture of hate fostered by then-President Trump, but their words may come back to bite them now that Smollett faces up to three years in prison for allegedly fabricating the assault.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Hulu Documentary Follows the Murder of Brooke Peterson, Who Was Killed By Her Sleepwalking Friend

Brooke Preston, 21, was found stabbed to death inside her home in West Palm Beach in March 2017. According to Newswatch 16, who spoke to her friends, Brooke had lived in the home with 24 year old Randy Herman Jr. The friends had grown up together in Pennsylvania and graduated from Wyalusing High School. They later took to Florida and moved in together for a few months.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy