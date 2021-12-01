Allendale man facing burglary charge
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is facing charges following a break-in at an Allendale, South Carolina business.
Eric Lee Brown is charged with second-degree burglary.
Authorities say on Wednesday, December 1 at around 6:30 a.m., Allendale Police responded to a call at a business in the 100 block of Augusta Highway in Allendale.
Officers found a front door glass was broken out and a cash register and other items were stolen.
Brown was arrested following an investigation by the police. He's currently being held at the Allendale County Detention Center.
