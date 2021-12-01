ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans clash over government shutdown strategy

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

Senate Republicans on Wednesday battled over a proposal to block a short-term government funding deal unless they get a vote on an amendment to stop the Biden administration from implementing its vaccine mandate for large employers.

Marietta Daily Journal

Senate clears stopgap government spending, averting shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday night averted a U.S. government shutdown and passed a stopgap spending measure, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The 69-28 vote followed a day of negotiations between Senate leaders and a group of conservative Republicans who demanded a vote on an amendment blocking Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates in exchange for speeding past procedural hurdles that threatened a governmentwide closure early Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Fiscal Times

Shutdown Threat From GOP Senators Hangs Over Deal to Keep Government Open

Taking a big step to avoid a looming government shutdown, Congressional leaders on Thursday announced that they have reached an agreement on a stopgap bill that would fund a variety of federal operations through mid-February. The House passed the continuing resolution that emerged from the agreement in a 221-212 vote late in the afternoon, with just one Republican crossing party lines to support the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Senate Republicans change their minds, decide mean tweets matter

By any sensible measure, Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, is an excellent choice. As Yair Rosenberg recently explained, Lipstadt's record leaves little doubt about her qualifications: The scholar has, among other things, published several books...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans go all-in against vaccine mandates

Every Senate Republican and nearly all House Republicans are unifying in opposition to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which requires large companies to ensure their staff is vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they undergo weekly testing. More than 200 House Republicans have co-sponsored a resolution to essentially block Mr Biden’s executive order, which has been tied up in the courts. The effort unites various wings of the Republican caucus after months of internecine feuds. Republicans have been particularly at each other’s throats since the Capitol insurrection, which led to 11 Republicans voting for former president Donald Trump’s impeachment, then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

McConnell: No Shutdown Over Vaccine Mandates

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says his party will not try to shut down the government over funding for vaccine mandates. McConnell told Fox News the GOP will soon put forth a free-standing bill to stop the funding for mandates. The government runs out of money at week's end, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
