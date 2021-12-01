KB Home (KBH) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH) closed at $39.84, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

KB Home will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.72 billion, up 43.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KB Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KB Home is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.78.

We can also see that KBH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KBH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research