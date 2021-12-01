ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Camden County's New Acting Prosecutor Has Long History In Law Enforcement

By Joe Gomez
 5 days ago
Camden County has a new acting prosecutor.

Grace C. MacAulay was sworn in Wednesdsay at the Camden County Hall, she retired from the Camden County Prosecutors Office in 2018 after more than 25 years of service.

She succeeds Jill S. Mayer who retired as Acting Camden County Prosecutor after serving in the role since Oct 1 2009.

“This is seriously one of the greatest days of my life,” MacAulay said before the swearing-in ceremony. “I believe the crux of the criminal justice system is a prosecutor’s discretion and working here we have an awesome responsibility.”

Since 2018, MacAulay served as President of “The Friends of the Camden County Child Advocacy Center,” a nonprofit she co-founded while serving as Deputy First Assistant Camden County Prosecutor. The organization supports the needs of child abuse victims and their families.

MacAulay has a long history working in law enforcement, simultaneously serving as Section Chief of the Camden County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit while she was Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor.

Before her role as SVU Section Chief, MacAulay spent nearly two years as Deputy Section Chief of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Juvenile Unit. Prior to that, MacAulay served 20 years as an Assistant Prosecutor in seven different units.

She received her Juris Doctor from Widener School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Gettysburg College.

