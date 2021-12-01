'To those who celebrate.' What's up with that?

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soonish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one complete nonproblem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).

